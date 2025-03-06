Cleaning of Yamuna fast-tracked

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has intensified efforts to clean the Yamuna, with Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma inspecting the river by boat on Wednesday.
Highlighting the progress made since the new government was sworn in, the minister said that 1,300 tonnes of waste have been removed from the heavily polluted river in the past 10 days.
Following the inspection, Verma held a meeting with officials to review the cleanup drive and discuss future measures. “All drains in Delhi will be connected to sewage treatment plants, and their capacity will be increased to prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the river,” he said.
Cleaning the Yamuna was a major campaign promise of the BJP during the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections. Verma assured residents that complaints related to sewage treatment would be promptly addressed, and all STPs would be installed within the next two years.
Recalling the devastating floods that hit Delhi in 2023, the minister noted that floodgates, which were previously in poor condition, had now been repaired and raised to prevent future disasters.
Discussing industrial waste management, he announced plans to install common treatment plants in industrial zones to ensure proper disposal of chemical waste, a key contributor to river pollution.
Additionally, work is underway to strengthen security walls at the ITO Barrage gates to prevent flooding. Verma also emphasized efforts to rejuvenate the Yamuna’s surroundings, with special drives focused on cleaning riverbanks and developing green zones.
“We have instructed the Delhi Development Authority to develop the Yamuna Riverfront, which would transform the riverbank into a tourism and cultural hub,” he said. Criticising previous administrations, Verma said no significant work had been done in the past decade to clean the river. “It never even occurred to the previous government to work for the Yamuna. But now, not only the Delhi government but the PMO is involved,” he said.