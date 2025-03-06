Cleaning of Yamuna fast-tracked

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has intensified efforts to clean the Yamuna, with Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Verma inspecting the river by boat on Wednesday.

Highlighting the progress made since the new government was sworn in, the minister said that 1,300 tonnes of waste have been removed from the heavily polluted river in the past 10 days.

Following the inspection, Verma held a meeting with officials to review the cleanup drive and discuss future measures. “All drains in Delhi will be connected to sewage treatment plants, and their capacity will be increased to prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the river,” he said.