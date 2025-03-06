Delhi HC scrutinises EPFO’s hiring of young staff

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has taken cognisance of a PIL challenging the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) recruitment process for young professionals.
The petition raises concerns over alleged preferential treatment given to candidates from top-ranked law institutes.
According to the plea, EPFO awards an additional 15 to 30 marks out of 100 to applicants who have obtained their law degrees from one of the top 40 institutions listed in the National Institutional Ranking Framework.
It contended that this policy discriminates against law graduates from other institutions, including those established and regulated by the Union and state governments, thus violating constitutional rights.
The petition underscores that every mark in the recruitment holds significant value and that granting special weightage based on institutional rankings undermines the fundamental principles of equality.
The bench has issued a notice to the Centre, seeking their response, while scheduling the matter for hearing on April 23.