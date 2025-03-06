Delhi HC scrutinises EPFO’s hiring of young staff

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has taken cognisance of a PIL challenging the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s (EPFO) recruitment process for young professionals.

The petition raises concerns over alleged preferential treatment given to candidates from top-ranked law institutes.

According to the plea, EPFO awards an additional 15 to 30 marks out of 100 to applicants who have obtained their law degrees from one of the top 40 institutions listed in the National Institutional Ranking Framework.