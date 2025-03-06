Delhi HC upholds protection of Yamuna floodplains, rejects demolition plea

The court further noted that experts widely attribute recurring floods in Delhi to human-induced factors, particularly illegal encroachments on riverbeds and drainage systems. These obstructions hinder the natural flow of water within the Yamuna, significantly worsening the severity of floods, the court added.

Justice Sharma made these remarks while dismissing a petition filed by Dhobi Ghat Jhuggi Adhikar Manch, which sought to restrain the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from carrying out demolitions at the JJ Slum in Dhobi Ghat, Batla House, until a proper survey and rehabilitation process was completed as per the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) Policy.

Rejecting the plea with a cost of Rs 10,000, the court ruled that the land in question had been acquired by the DDA for the purpose of channelising and protecting the Yamuna. The removal of unauthorised occupants, therefore, aligned with the larger public interest.