Delhi petrol pumps to face penalties for fueling overaged vehicles

NEW DELHI: Petrol pumps in Delhi will now be penalized if found supplying fuel to vehicles that are unfit or beyond their legal age limit, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh announced in a high-level meeting on Wednesday, reiterating the government’s recent decision of a crackdown on End-of-Life vehicles.

The government’s upcoming ban on refueling petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles older than 10 years is set to take effect next month. Singh warned petrol pump operators of strict action for non-compliance.

The government plans to implement an AI-powered Automated End of Life Vehicle Detection System to enforce the rule, using upgraded cameras originally installed for Pollution Under Control (PUC) verification to flag ineligible vehicles at petrol stations. TNIE reported on March 5 that this system will be rolled out to strengthen enforcement measures against unfit vehicles.

Beyond fuel restrictions, the minister stressed the need to tackle unregistered vehicles, identifying them as a major contributor to Delhi’s traffic congestion. “Our goal is to create a 'developed Delhi,' and we will implement a 100-day roadmap to achieve this, with a strong focus on clearing illegal encroachments,” Singh stated.

He directed the transport enforcement wing to deploy additional personnel at key choke points to alleviate traffic jams. Officials briefed him on challenges such as the e-challan system, the removal of outdated vehicles, and the city's evolving electric vehicle policy. Discussions also covered enhancements to the live tracking system for commercial vehicles and public transport to improve passenger safety.

Singh further instructed authorities to take strict action against vehicles operating without valid permits and fitness certificates. He also pushed for the finalization of a revised electric vehicle policy, scheduled for rollout in April 2025, as part of the government’s broader strategy for cleaner and more sustainable transport.