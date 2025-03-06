‘Minimum sentence under wildlife act can’t be reduced’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed that courts cannot impose a punishment lower than the minimum sentence prescribed under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh underscored the legislative intent behind the stringent provisions, emphasising that any dilution of the prescribed punishment would defeat the purpose of the law.

The court observed that the Act was enacted to curb wildlife-related crimes, a grave threat to ecological balance and biodiversity. It noted that the exclusion of probationary relief in such cases reflects the legislature’s intent to create a robust deterrent against illegal trade and exploitation of endangered species.