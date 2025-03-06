Ministry of Home Affairs decides to retain 'Z' security for Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: In the wake of Delhi police seeking clarification whether it should continue providing security to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided for the time being not to withdraw ‘Z’ category security cover to the AAP leader.

Sources said that despite a decision having been taken for the time being to continue with ‘Z’ category security cover to Kejriwal, a final call in the matter “will taken following a detailed review to be conducted by the Intelligence Bureau and the Delhi Police” and a report on this will be submitted to the MHA.

Kejriwal, who stepped down as Delhi’s Chief Minister in September last year, was granted Z-category security during his tenure by the MHA due to security threats. As per protocol, a sitting Delhi Chief Minister is entitled to Z-category protection, but the cover was extended even after Kejriwal resigned.

It is to be noted here that the VIP security wing of the Delhi Police has now written to the Headquarters, seeking MHA’s direction on whether his security should continue at the same level.