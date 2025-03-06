‘Seven juveniles to be tried as adults’

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Wednesday said that seven out of 62 juveniles accused involved in heinous crimes in the outer north district of the city will be tried as adults.

Out of these seven juveniles, one will be from Narela Industrial Area police station, one from Alipur, three from Samaypur Badli, and two from Bhalsawa Dairy police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Nidhin Valsan said that the outer north district police has launched a special initiative aimed at strengthening public safety.

“As part of this drive, 62 juveniles, aged between 16 and 18, have been identified for their involvement in heinous crimes, including robbery, snatching, murder, attempted murder, and other grave offenses. Considering the severity of these cases, legal procedures were meticulously followed to determine the appropriate legal course of action,” he said.

Following due legal process, applications were submitted before the court, requesting that these juveniles be prosecuted as adults due to the heinous nature of their crimes. “Upon consideration, seven juveniles will now be tried as adults under the law, ensuring they are held fully accountable for their actions,” the DCP said.