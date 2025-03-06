Strong winds bring back winter chill in ‘early summer’

NEW DELHI: The capital witnessed extreme temperature fluctuations over the past week, with sudden shifts between unseasonal warmth and winter-like chill.

On February 27, the minimum temperature was arround 20°C, resembling early summer, but by March 5, parts of the city, including Palam, saw temperatures drop below 10°C.

Meteorologists have attributed this sudden dip to strong westerly winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h, carrying icy air from the snow-covered Himalayas. This cold spell is expected to persist until March 6, after which temperatures will gradually rise again.