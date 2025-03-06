Top officials of Delhi Medical Council suspended over unlawful tenure extension, financial irregularities

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) is embroiled in a major controversy as the city government has swiftly suspended both the president and vice president of the council. The suspension follows serious allegations of financial misconduct and disregard for government orders.

The officials—Dr Arun Gupta and Dr Naresh Chawla—are accused of unlawfully extending the tenure of the council’s registrar, Dr Girish Tyagi, despite multiple directives to relieve him.

The action was taken after North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandoliya flagged the issue, demanding strict measures against the top office bearers. At the center of the contention is Dr Tyagi, who was supposed to retire in 2019 upon reaching the age of 60.

However, Dr Gupta, as DMC president, allegedly amended recruitment rules without government approval, allowing Tyagi to continue in office for five more years until 2024. He was later granted an additional year, further extending his tenure unlawfully, the government alleged.

Despite repeated orders from the health department to relieve Tyagi, the DMC leadership reportedly refused to comply.