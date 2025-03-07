A book launch and an evening of theatre

Kalasthali’s prestige and its unwavering dedication to theatre got another validation with renowned theatre personality Heggodu Prasanna, along with distinguished guests of the city, choosing it as a platform for the launch of his book ‘Acting and Beyond’ on March 2. On this grand occasion, senior theatre artist Mahesh Vashishtha formally unveiled the book. Following the launch, Prasanna shared his profound insights into various dimensions of theatre.
The next segment of the evening featured two powerful plays—Darr and Mughal Bachche—directed by Ashutosh Shelat, also the founder of NGO Search Years - Khoj Ke Varsh & GTG – Gurgaon Theatre Group Repertory.
Based on a story by Gulzar, Darr, and Mughal Bachcha, adapted from Ismat Chughtai’s story, were brought to life in an interesting theatrical transformation. Often, literary works remain confined to books as they are not conventionally structured as plays. However, his productions reinforce the possibilities of adapting diverse literary forms—poetry, prose, essays, and autobiographies—into enthralling stage performances.
Chughtai’s literature remains as relevant today as it was in her time.“People have lost the eagerness to read. Hindi literary books are seldom purchased. But present them on stage, and the same literature comes alive once again”, he said.
Memorable presentation
To maintain the delicate balance between storytelling and theatricality, these plays were presented as solo performances.
In Darr, actor Pankaj Maurya, a trained artist from Search Years, delivered a brilliant performance, breathing life into the narrative. His dialogue delivery, vocal modulation, and expressive gestures held the audience spellbound.
Mughal Bachcha was performed by Poonam Tandon, training in GTG, portraying the role of a guardian of an old historic monument. Director Ashutosh Shelat found inspiration for this character from Ahmedabad’s ‘Rani no Hajiro’ monument, where two women not only care for the site but also guide visitors through its history. Shelat’s vision and distinct theatrical style were evident in these productions. His approach goes beyond mere storytelling—he strives to bring literature to life on stage with artistic fervour.
Artistic hub
The event took place at Kalasthali, an amphitheater established by Search Years in Gurgaon’s Palam Vihar. More than just a stage, Kalasthali serves as a cultural laboratory offering training in theatre, dance, music, fine arts, and the crafts. The evening was not just about launching a book—it was about highlighting the profound connection between theatre and literature. Every word, every dialogue, and every expression on stage not only introduced the audience to the beauty of theatre but also immersed them in the depth of literature.
The event was a testament to the enduring power of live performances. While words remain static in books, they gain movement, breathe, and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of the audience when performed on stage.
Esteemed personalities such as Shikha Agrawal (director - Kalagram), Mahesh Vashishth, Aakash Sethi (poet), Praneet Sushil, Dr Sabina Pillai, Sunita Kapoor, Ashutosh Singla, Arvind Kohli, and Madan Soni (art connoisseur) were among the many theatre aficionados who witnessed this grand celebration.