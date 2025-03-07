A book launch and an evening of theatre

Kalasthali’s prestige and its unwavering dedication to theatre got another validation with renowned theatre personality Heggodu Prasanna, along with distinguished guests of the city, choosing it as a platform for the launch of his book ‘Acting and Beyond’ on March 2. On this grand occasion, senior theatre artist Mahesh Vashishtha formally unveiled the book. Following the launch, Prasanna shared his profound insights into various dimensions of theatre.

The next segment of the evening featured two powerful plays—Darr and Mughal Bachche—directed by Ashutosh Shelat, also the founder of NGO Search Years - Khoj Ke Varsh & GTG – Gurgaon Theatre Group Repertory.

Based on a story by Gulzar, Darr, and Mughal Bachcha, adapted from Ismat Chughtai’s story, were brought to life in an interesting theatrical transformation. Often, literary works remain confined to books as they are not conventionally structured as plays. However, his productions reinforce the possibilities of adapting diverse literary forms—poetry, prose, essays, and autobiographies—into enthralling stage performances.

Chughtai’s literature remains as relevant today as it was in her time.“People have lost the eagerness to read. Hindi literary books are seldom purchased. But present them on stage, and the same literature comes alive once again”, he said.