Delhi speaker Vijender Gupta sets up two House committees

NEW DELHI: Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday set up the Business Advisory Committee and the Committee on Private Members’ Bills and Resolutions of the newly constituted eighth Delhi Assembly.

Both the committees, chaired by Gupta, will have dominance of the ruling BJP. The nine-member Business Advisory Committee headed by the Speaker will include Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht as a member.

AAP MLAs Som Dutt and Surendra Kumar will be part of the panel. Deepak Chaudhary, Jitender Mahajan, OP Sharma, Raj Kumar Chauhan, and Surya Prakash Khatri are the BJP MLAs in the committee.