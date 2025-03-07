DUTA protest today against PhD increment withdrawal

Meanwhile, DTF President Rajib Ray criticised the decision, saying, “This sudden reversal and reference to an older letter—one that was withdrawn by the MoE itself—is bewildering, to say the least. Our objections also stem from the fact that these increments were last gazetted in the UGC Regulations 2018 and cannot be overridden through a mere letter. Furthermore, the letter dated 10.02.2025 is unacceptable, as it revokes a benefit that has been in place for nearly four decades, based on sound academic rationale. ”

JNUSU protests at dean’s office, seeks poll notice

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) 2025-26 staged a protest at the Dean of Students (DoS) office on Thursday, demanding the immediate release of the notification for student body elections. Students affiliated with Left-leaning parties insisted that the administration issue the notification at the earliest, in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, and also open the newly constructed Barak Hostel.

As per the Lyngdoh Committee Report (LCR) and the JNUSU Constitution, the election process should be completed within 6-8 weeks after the admission process concludes. The administration is expected to release the notification once the admission process for the current session is completed, following the closure of PhD admissions.