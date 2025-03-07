First draw of lots allocates 42K seats for EWS admission

NEW DELHI: The first computerised draw of lots for admission of students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories for entry-level classes in private schools was conducted on Wednesday for 42,000 seats.
The minister stated that the Delhi government has taken a major step toward expanding education accessibility by increasing the EWS income limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, allowing more children from underprivileged backgrounds to benefit from quality schooling.
For nursery admissions, a total of 24,933 seats were available, for which 1,00,854 applications were received. For Kindergarten (KG), 4,682 seats were available, attracting 40,488 applications. In Class 1, 14,430 seats were up for allotment, with 62,598 applicants. The draw for nursery was successfully conducted, and all data was immediately secured. A three-member committee was directed to send a signed CD containing the information to the Director of Education.
All students selected in the draw will receive a message by this evening and will be called to the Directorate of Education (DoE) office for document verification.