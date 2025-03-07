First draw of lots allocates 42K seats for EWS admission

NEW DELHI: The first computerised draw of lots for admission of students under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Disadvantaged Group (DG) categories for entry-level classes in private schools was conducted on Wednesday for 42,000 seats.

The minister stated that the Delhi government has taken a major step toward expanding education accessibility by increasing the EWS income limit from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, allowing more children from underprivileged backgrounds to benefit from quality schooling.