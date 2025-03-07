IFS officer battling depression dies by suicide in Delhi's Chanakyapuri

NEW DELHI: An Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area here on Friday, a police officer said.

Police confirmed the death and said no foul play was suspected.

Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.

"The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Rawat, aged 35 to 40 years. We have launched an investigation into the matter," the officer said.

"Initial probe suggested that his wife and children are staying in Dehradun. He was staying on the first floor and went to the fourth floor and jumped," said the source.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.