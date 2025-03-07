Jamia Millia launches 14 new courses for 2025-26 acedemic session

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Thursday released its university prospectus and announced the opening of admissions for the 2025-26 academic session.

This year, JMI has introduced 14 new courses. Details such as eligibility criteria, application deadlines, entrance test dates, course fees, and duration are available in the Jamia Millia Islamia 2025-26 prospectuses at admission.jmi.ac.in, where students can also register.

Admissions to 25 programmes—nine UG, five PG, eight diploma, and three advanced diploma courses—will be based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) merit score, up from 20 last year, JMI stated.