Let’s Rock!

A passion for music

“I grew up listening to rock music catered by bands like Pink Floyd, Metallica, and Guns N’Roses. I had an LP player on which I liked playing original LP records. Later, after completing my diploma in Western music from Trinity College, I started playing instruments for various bands. However, I never got the opportunity to share the stage as a singer. So, from there, the idea of starting our own band came to my mind. I met like-minded people, and the band’s journey started in 2015,” recalls Chauhan.

Band members come from diverse musical categories. This allows multi-genres in their compositions. “I am influenced by blues, jazz, punk, and rock. My keyboard player Ayush Gupta is influenced by rock and rock ‘n’ roll. My two vocalists, Nysha and Srijita Konar, also come with diverse musical backgrounds. While Konar is a trained classical singer, Nysha has tried her hand at Punjabi, Bollywood, and pop music. So, our compositions are fusions involving Hindustani classical, Western jazz, and many others. In addition, we also compose music in different languages as our members are culturally diverse. Till date, we have composed our albums in languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Punjabi. We also cater to audiences of different age groups,” he adds.

Male-female duo

From their inception, the band aimed to innovate. They have a male-female duo as lead vocalists. “Since starting my career as a musician, I have always seen male domination in the band music industry when it came to the selection of vocalists. In the beginning, we collaborated with female singers like Shilpa Rao and Shruti Pathak. Later, in 2017, Jasmine Kaur joined us as the first permanent female vocalist. For five years, she worked with us. In 2022, after she shifted to Mumbai, Nysha came, as we were looking for a female vocalist, and later, Konar came. So, from the beginning, we aimed to break the pattern and promote female leads in band music,” he adds.

Over the years, the band has proven its commitment to its motto. As Nysha adds, “The best part of the band is its collaborative approach. It wants to break free from the pre-existing norms and structures. And our audience loves that. Our bags are always packed, and we are ready to travel anytime”. Her sentiment is echoed by Konar; her classical training is an add-on here. “We often do several things that primarily look contradictory. For instance, in a stage show, we start with an open alaap and then move into a Bollywood song. That makes both interesting. We are doing this so that our generation takes interest in classical music that many find boring,” she says.