NDMC cracks down on property tax defaulters

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has identified 3,200 property owners who have failed to pay property tax for three consecutive years, with dues totalling around Rs 200 crore.

The civic body said that despite repeated notices, these defaulters have not cleared their payments, prompting the council to take stricter action.

Under NDMC regulations, 380 defaulters have already been issued 30-day show-cause notices. If they fail to respond or make payments, NDMC may initiate property attachment, sealing, or account attachment proceedings. Additional reminders will also be sent before any coercive action is taken.

As part of a sealing drive conducted over the last three days, the civic body has attached 13 properties in Connaught Place for non-payment of property taxes. This includes prominent establishments in blocks A, B, D and E of the market.