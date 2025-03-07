With meticulous planning, gatecrashers turn thieves at big fat weddings in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three individuals and apprehended a minor involved in a series of thefts at high-profile weddings in the city.
The accused have been identified as Ajju (24), Kuljeet (22), and Kalu Chhayal (25), all residents of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh. The gang, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has been targeting grand wedding events in North India.
According to police, the kingpin of the group lures the parents of children, offering Rs 10 to 12 lakh for a year and trains their children to steal bags from wedding venues.
Several incidents had been reported of a gang stealing bags containing valuables from wedding guests. During the investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage from wedding ceremonies and deployed informants to monitor prominent wedding venues.
Three suspects, including a juvenile, were identified based on the footage, a senior police official said. The investigation revealed that the suspects would spend significant time at the wedding venues, mingling with guests and making themselves comfortable before striking. They would eat at the event and patiently wait for the right moment to steal bags containing valuables, then escape without drawing attention.
“A tip-off led the police to conduct a raid, apprehending the suspects at a bus stop near Shastri Park metro depot while they were preparing to return to their village in Madhya Pradesh,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Apoorva Gupta. “Further questioning revealed that the gang would visit Delhi and other metro cities during the wedding season. They would recruit children aged 9 to 15 years, offering substantial sums of money to their parents.
The children were then trained for a month on how to commit thefts at weddings without arousing suspicion,” the DCP added. The children were instructed to dress in fine clothes and eat the event’s snacks to blend in.
They were also trained to remain silent about their identity and the members of the gang if apprehended. The gang also included men and women who stayed in rented accommodations and managed the children, while keeping in touch with the children’s real parents to reassure them of their well-being. Police have recovered Rs 2.14 lakh in cash, a mobile phone, and some silver jewelry from the accused.