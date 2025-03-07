With meticulous planning, gatecrashers turn thieves at big fat weddings in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested three individuals and apprehended a minor involved in a series of thefts at high-profile weddings in the city.

The accused have been identified as Ajju (24), Kuljeet (22), and Kalu Chhayal (25), all residents of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh. The gang, hailing from Madhya Pradesh, has been targeting grand wedding events in North India.

According to police, the kingpin of the group lures the parents of children, offering Rs 10 to 12 lakh for a year and trains their children to steal bags from wedding venues.

Several incidents had been reported of a gang stealing bags containing valuables from wedding guests. During the investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage from wedding ceremonies and deployed informants to monitor prominent wedding venues.