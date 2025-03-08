AAP's Satyendar Jain files plea challenging trial court order dismissing defamation complaint against BJP MP

NEW DELHI: AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has filed a revision petition challenging the trial court’s refusal to take cognizance of his defamation complaint against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. The Sessions Court at Rouse Avenue has listed the case for consideration on March 12 and summoned trial court records for review.

Jain’s plea, moved through advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, seeks to overturn the February 20, 2025, order of ACJM Neha Mittal, which rejected his defamation complaint.

He accused Swaraj of falsely claiming in an October 5, 2023, TV interview that an ED raid at his residence led to the recovery of Rs 3 crore in cash, 1.8 kg of gold, and 133 gold coins. Jain argued these allegations damaged his reputation for political gain.

While the trial court dismissed his plea, citing insufficient grounds, Jain contends the remarks led to a smear campaign. Swaraj’s counsel termed the complaint politically motivated.