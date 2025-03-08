AgustaWestland case: Michel refuses bail, says safety at stake

NEW DELHI: Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam has refused to accept bail, calling Delhi an “unsafe” place for him. Michel, who was granted bail earlier this week by the Delhi High Court, appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday and expressed his reluctance to step out of custody.
He stated that he preferred to remain in prison rather than face security concerns outside. “For me, Delhi is nothing more than a larger prison as my family cannot visit me here. My safety is at stake and I would rather serve my time and leave the country than be out on bail,” he told the court.
The accused further emphasised his security fears, saying, “I cannot accept bail. Every time I leave Tihar, something happens. Something concerning happened at AIIMS that I would prefer to discuss privately.
The issue I am facing is with the police, and I would like to speak to you privately about it.” Following Michel’s request, the court directed police personnel and journalists to exit the courtroom to allow him to present his concerns in confidence.
After being informed of the British national’s concerns for his safety, the Rouse Avenue court directed Christian Michel James to immediately apply for the renewal of his passport with the British High Commission. The court further stated that the commission could consider issuing an emergency certificate to James, as per regulations, till his passport renewal is completed.
The CBI had previously informed the court that his passport had expired on August 1, 2021. The court also imposed stricter bail conditions on James, requiring him to furnish a bond of Rs 10 lakh in both CBI and ED cases, and appear before the investigating officer every 15 days.
The HC had granted Michel bail on Tuesday, citing his prolonged incarceration of over six years without substantial progress in the trial.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who passed the order, also considered the Supreme Court’s ruling from February 18, which had previously granted him bail in a related case registered by the CBI.
Michel remains at the center of one of India’s most high-profile defense scandals, with both the ED and CBI probing allegations of corruption and money laundering in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland helicopter deal. Despite securing bail, his decision to remain in custody adds another layer of intrigue to the case.
‘Can consider issuing an emergency certificate’
After being informed of the concerns for his safety, the Rouse Avenue court directed Christian Michel James to apply for the renewal of his passport with the British High Commission. The court further said the commission could consider issuing an emergency certificate till his passport renewal is completed.