AgustaWestland case: Michel refuses bail, says safety at stake

NEW DELHI: Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam has refused to accept bail, calling Delhi an “unsafe” place for him. Michel, who was granted bail earlier this week by the Delhi High Court, appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday and expressed his reluctance to step out of custody.

He stated that he preferred to remain in prison rather than face security concerns outside. “For me, Delhi is nothing more than a larger prison as my family cannot visit me here. My safety is at stake and I would rather serve my time and leave the country than be out on bail,” he told the court.

The accused further emphasised his security fears, saying, “I cannot accept bail. Every time I leave Tihar, something happens. Something concerning happened at AIIMS that I would prefer to discuss privately.

The issue I am facing is with the police, and I would like to speak to you privately about it.” Following Michel’s request, the court directed police personnel and journalists to exit the courtroom to allow him to present his concerns in confidence.

After being informed of the British national’s concerns for his safety, the Rouse Avenue court directed Christian Michel James to immediately apply for the renewal of his passport with the British High Commission. The court further stated that the commission could consider issuing an emergency certificate to James, as per regulations, till his passport renewal is completed.