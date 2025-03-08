Aushadhi Kendras serving millions: Union Health Minister JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are now serving a million people daily, providing high-quality medicines at prices reduced by 50 per cent to 90 per cent. Speaking on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, he said that the government aims to open 20,000 Jan Aushadhi centres by the end of 2025 and 27,000 centres by 2027.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted on X, saying, “#JanAushadhiDiwas reflects our commitment to providing top-quality and affordable medicines to people, ensuring a healthy and fit India.”

Nadda highlighted that Jan Aushadhi Kendras are selling affordable medicines to over 10 lakh people daily, leading to savings of Rs 30,000 crore.

He said that the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has transformed the country’s healthcare system with the mantra “Achi Bhi, Sasti Bhi,” ensuring high-quality and affordable medicines for all.

“Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, PMBJP has revolutionised healthcare with the mantra ‘Achi Bhi, Sasti Bhi,’ ensuring high-quality and affordable medicines for everyone.

Today, more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational across the country, selling medicines at prices 50-90% lower than market rates. This has resulted in total savings of Rs 30,000 crore,” he added. Nadda further said that Jan Aushadhi Kendras offer 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, catering to diverse therapeutic needs.