Aushadhi Kendras serving millions: Union Health Minister JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are now serving a million people daily, providing high-quality medicines at prices reduced by 50 per cent to 90 per cent. Speaking on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, he said that the government aims to open 20,000 Jan Aushadhi centres by the end of 2025 and 27,000 centres by 2027.
On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also posted on X, saying, “#JanAushadhiDiwas reflects our commitment to providing top-quality and affordable medicines to people, ensuring a healthy and fit India.”
Nadda highlighted that Jan Aushadhi Kendras are selling affordable medicines to over 10 lakh people daily, leading to savings of Rs 30,000 crore.
He said that the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has transformed the country’s healthcare system with the mantra “Achi Bhi, Sasti Bhi,” ensuring high-quality and affordable medicines for all.
“Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, PMBJP has revolutionised healthcare with the mantra ‘Achi Bhi, Sasti Bhi,’ ensuring high-quality and affordable medicines for everyone.
Today, more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational across the country, selling medicines at prices 50-90% lower than market rates. This has resulted in total savings of Rs 30,000 crore,” he added. Nadda further said that Jan Aushadhi Kendras offer 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, catering to diverse therapeutic needs.
“The extensive portfolio includes 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, covering a wide range of medical requirements. Unlike free medicine schemes, PMBJP ensures sustainability through stringent quality checks, competitive procurement, and a robust supply chain managed by PMBI (Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India). To promote entrepreneurship and inclusivity, special incentives are provided to SC/ST communities, women, and businesses in remote areas,” Nadda said.
Emphasising future expansion, the Union Health Minister said that the government aims to establish 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by 2027. He also mentioned that the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra was launched in Mauritius.
“Expanding beyond India, the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra has been launched in Mauritius. Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, we have set a goal of opening 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by 2027. This year, we will also be opening 5,000 more centres. I urge everyone to visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and if you are already benefiting from these medicines, please share your experience with others,” he said.
Every year, March 7 is celebrated as Jan Aushadhi Diwas to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines. Week-long events are organised nationwide from March 1 to 7 to support this initiative. This year, the celebrations began on March 1 to disseminate information about PMBJP in the National Capital Region (NCR).
The PMBJP was launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in collaboration with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertakings.