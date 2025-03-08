Delhi government launches Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for women’s financial empowerment

NEW DELHI: As promised in its manifesto in the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP-led Delhi government today announced the rollout of the 'Mahila Samriddhi Yojana'.

The formal announcement was made by BJP National President JP Nadda at JLN Stadium after the Delhi Cabinet meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, which approved the initiative.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is for women’s financial empowerment. As part of the scheme, Delhi women from economically weaker sections will receive Rs 2,500 as a monthly allowance. Registration for the scheme will start soon.

The BJP, which had promised the scheme in the national capital, registered victory in the February 5 Assembly elections, winning 48 out of 70 seats. The saffron party brought an end to AAP's 10-year rule in the national capital.

The AAP won 22 seats, failing to retain power this time. After the unprecedented win, the party leaders had hinted at implementing the scheme on Women's Day.

Delhi BJP President Virendra, on the occasion, said that the scheme has been implemented barely two weeks after the government's formation as the party is committed to fulfilling all the promises made before the Assembly elections.