Delhi HC upholds dismissal of Woman’s ‘25 bullets’ ayurveda claim

NEW DELHI: The HC upheld the dismissal of a woman’s complaint, in which she claimed to have survived 25 gunshot wounds—sustained in her head and heart—without medical intervention, relying solely on Ayurvedic and homeopathic remedies.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani refused to overturn the trial court’s decision, stating her claims were highly improbable and unsupported by evidence.

The woman alleged that homeopathic remedies helped her expel bullets naturally. She claimed she lost consciousness for half an hour, applied turmeric to her wounds, and avoided medical attention.

The court found her narrative unbelievable, remarking that it “reads like a fairy tale.” The HC, agreeing with lower courts, found no merit in her petition, dismissed it, affirming orders from September and October 2012.