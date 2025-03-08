Delhi police busts betting syndicate on Champions Trophy match, three arrested

NEW DELHI: Three people were arrested from West Delhi’s Karampura area for allegedly betting on the South Africa-New Zealand Champions Trophy semi-final match, which was played in Pakistan on March 5, police said. The accused have been identified as Manish Sahani (42) and Yogesh Kukreja (31), both residents of Mukherjee Nagar, and Suraj (24), a resident of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh.
Police received a tip-off about an organised betting syndicate operated by Sahani and his associates. The syndicate was actively engaged in illegal betting on the Champions Trophy semi-final match between South Africa and New Zealand, played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, on March 5.
During the investigation, police conducted a raid on March 6 at a flat in DLF Towers, Karampura, and apprehended three individuals actively involved in betting activities.
A case was registered under the relevant sections of the law, and the accused were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said. Police recovered over Rs 22 lakh in cash, an assistant sound box, one laptop, nine mobile phones, one TV, multiple notepads, and betting slips, the DCP added.
Interrogation revealed that Sahani was the primary organizer, operating at the highest level of the syndicate. He recorded voice conversations of betting participants and managed transactions through bank accounts or cash dealings. He further disclosed that he did not involve middlemen and maintained direct control over the betting operations, police said.
Sahani is the kingpin of the racket. Kukreja had been involved in the betting racket since 2021.