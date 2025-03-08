Echoes of the ghats: Banaras

Banaras, one of the world's oldest living cities, has been a centre of spirituality, culture, and artistic inspiration for centuries. Located along the Ganges river in northern India, it has captivated artists for generations, each offering unique interpretations of the city.

The ‘Banaras: Imagined Landscape’ exhibition at DAG in Delhi, curated by Gayatri Sinha, traces the city’s artistic journey from the 18th century to today. Presented chronologically, the exhibition allows visitors to experience the evolution of artistic representations of Banaras from colonial-era portrayals from the 1700s to the present day.