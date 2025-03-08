L-G V K Saxena inaugurates Amrut Biodiversity Park along Yamuna floodplains

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated the Amrut Biodiversity Park along NH-24 in the Yamuna floodplains on Friday. Spanning 90 hectares on the eastern bank of the Yamuna, the park is part of the DDA’s efforts to restore the city’s floodplain ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Saxena emphasised the government’s commitment to rejuvenating the Yamuna floodplains. “Green Delhi is our priority, and we will leave no stone unturned to work towards it in a mission mode,” he said. The event was also attended by MLA Abhay Verma, Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra, DDA Vice Chairman Vijay Kumar Singh, and other officials. The newly developed biodiversity park, which was previously occupied by agricultural land, nurseries, and settlements, now boasts six water bodies with a total capacity of 225 million litres.

The park’s landscape has been designed to manage stormwater, mitigate flood risks, and enhance groundwater recharge through natural filtration. Jute-reinforced slopes and riverine grass communities have been introduced to stabilise the flood-prone land. As part of the restoration efforts, around 14,500 trees of diverse species—including Neem, Peepal, Mango, and Ashoka—have been planted, along with 18,000 shrubs and over 3.21 lakh riverine grasses.

To encourage public interaction with nature, two public spaces have been developed along NH-24 near the CWG Village. The Amrut Biodiversity Park aligns with other projects by the DDA to rejuvenate the Yamuna’s banks.