Officials to launch mobile app for Mahila Samman in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Implementing its first poll promise of welfare schemes, the BJP-ruled Delhi government is set to launch the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana (MSY) on Saturday that will provide Rs 2,500 per month to eligible women in the national capital.

The launch strategically coincides with the International Women’s Day that falls on March 8. According to officials, a dedicated portal and mobile application will be unveiled to facilitate easy registration for beneficiaries.

The launch event, expected to draw a crowd of 5,000 women, will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with BJP National President JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other senior leaders in attendance.

Officials said the scheme aims to assist around 20 lakh women in Delhi.

“There are 72 lakh women voters in Delhi. It is estimated that about 20 lakh women are eligible to get the benefit of this scheme. The government is collecting data from different departments to identify women beneficiaries,” a senior official said.

The government has set certain criteria for the women to apply for the scheme which include their annual household income to be below Rs 3 lakh or Rs 25,000 a month; beneficiaries to be aged between 18 and 60 years; shouldn’t be an existing government employee and not receiving any monetary benefits from the government including pensions.

To avail of the benefits, e-registration will be mandatory. The online portal and mobile app, launching on March 8, will allow women to submit applications along with required documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, BPL card, and income certificate.