Railway Protection Force equips women cops with chilli spray for safety

NEW DELHI: Women personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will now be equipped with chilli spray cans alongside their firearms to enhance security and handle challenging situations more effectively.
Indian Railways announced on Friday that the initiative will be launched on International Women’s Day, March 8, to strengthen the safety of female passengers, particularly those travelling alone or with children. “This move underscores Indian Railways’ commitment to gender inclusivity, women’s empowerment, and enhanced security.
The non-lethal chilli spray will provide an additional layer of protection, enabling women RPF officers to deter threats, address harassment, and manage emergencies—especially in isolated stations, moving trains and remote railway locations,” the Railway Ministry said on Friday.
RPF Director General Manoj Yadav said the initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of empowering women and ensuring safer public spaces. “Our women RPF personnel are symbols of strength, care and resilience. By equipping them with chilli spray, we are enhancing their confidence and operational capability while reinforcing our commitment to passenger safety, especially for women,” he said.
Indian Railways has been actively increasing the presence of women in the RPF, which now has the highest proportion of women (9%) among all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Many of them serve in ‘Meri Saheli’ teams, dedicated to ensuring the safe travel of female passengers. Currently, over 250 ‘Meri Saheli’ teams engage with around 12,900 female passengers daily, offering security and support.
“Beyond security, women RPF personnel often assist passengers in distress. Under ‘Operation Matrishakti,’ they have helped 174 women give birth on trains in 2024 alone, ensuring privacy, dignity, and medical aid,” Yadav said. During major events like the Mahakumbh, women RPF officers have played a crucial role in assisting female pilgrims. With the addition of chilli spray, their ability to safeguard passengers is expected to further improve, reinforcing our commitment, the DG added.
Quick takes
Over 250 ‘Meri Saheli’ teams engage with around 12,900 female passengers daily
Initiative will be launched on March 8
Women RPF personnel helped 174 women give birth on trains in 2024 alone, says RPF DG