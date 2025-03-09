India is not just a land of opportunities but also a ‘centre of innovation’, says Speaker Vijender Gupta

NEW DELHI: Legislative Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta shared that nearly 50 per cent of students enrolling in STEM courses are now women, and the number of female PhD scholars has risen 2.3 times to 99,000. Gupta was addressing the Business Conclave 2025 organised at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University on Saturday. On this occasion, he emphasised that India is not just a land of opportunities but also a “centre of innovation,” ready to achieve new milestones.

Discussing India’s AI revolution, Gupta noted that for the first time, the Indian government is directly supporting the AI ecosystem under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

The IndiaAI Mission has been allocated Rs 10,300 crore to develop AI models across the country with 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing units), and soon, an additional 8,693 GPUs will be integrated. In just 10 months, India’s GPU infrastructure has reached 18,693 GPUs—nine times that of Open Source Model DeepSeek and two-thirds of ChatGPT’s capacity.

“In a groundbreaking move, India has launched a GPU Marketplace, a first-of-its-kind government initiative enabling startups, researchers, and students to access high-end AI resources. While in other countries, AI infrastructure is monopolized by big tech companies, India is making it accessible to all,” said Gupta.

Further discussing technological advancements, Gupta stated that last year, India filed 300 patents daily, compared to just 11 in 2014. India now leads the global digital payments sector, accounting for 46% of total transactions worldwide.

Additionally, India has emerged as the world’s second-largest 5G market. By meeting G20 and Paris Agreement targets ahead of schedule, India has demonstrated that it is not just developing but also acting as a responsible global leader.