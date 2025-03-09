Nadda: Centre focused on inclusive healthcare

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said that the central government is committed to providing healthcare that is preventive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative. Inaugurating the third International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA 2025), Nadda emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and commitment to strengthening India’s healthcare system and ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for all.

He highlighted the critical role of Health Technology Assessment (HTA) in advancing evidence-based policymaking to build an efficient, equitable, and high-quality health system aligned with the goals of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“The government is focused on providing healthcare that is preventive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative,” Nadda said at the symposium, “Bridging Evidence to Policy: Health Technology Assessment for Affordable Healthcare,” organised by the Department of Health Research (DHR) under the Union Health Ministry.

“The Centre has laid emphasis on primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare,” he added.

Nadda said that 22 state-of-the-art All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospitals have been established so far. Additionally, there has been a substantial increase in MBBS and MD seats, along with enhanced training for paramedics and nursing staff.

He further announced that the central government will add 75,000 seats in the medical sector, with 30,000 seats already created last year. Speaking about HTA India resource centres spread across 19 states, Nadda said that these centres serve as key mechanisms for priority setting and have significantly contributed to achieving various health goals. These include tuberculosis (TB) detection, optimising healthcare costs, and incorporating evidence-based data into national health programmes.

Nadda also launched several key resources, including the Open Real-Time PCR Kit for Diagnosis of Pulmonary Tuberculosis (Quantiplus MTB FAST Detection Kit, developed by Huwel Lifesciences), the HTA Technologies Compendium, the HTA Costing Database, the Patent Mitra initiative.

“With the launch of these flagship initiatives, our country is taking a significant leap in supporting innovators. This platform is designed to provide crucial assistance to scientists, researchers, and institutions, ensuring their work is protected through patents and made accessible to the public via seamless technology transfer,” he said. He also noted that the Medical Education Patent Mitra initiative of the ICMR, aligns with the Med Tech Mitra initiative —a testament of the ICMR’s commitment to advancing medical innovation.