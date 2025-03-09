Delhi

NSUI, Left align against government’s education policies

A resolution was signed reaffirming their commitment to student rights and demanding urgent reforms.
Image of the NSUI flag used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Express News Service
NEW DELHI: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has joined hands with left-aligned student organisations, including AISA and SFI, to strongly oppose the government’s education policies. In a joint press conference on Saturday, the leaders condemned the new UGC draft, the ban on student union elections, and the non-filling of reserved seats in higher education.

NSUI National President Varun Choudhary announced nationwide protests from March 17 to March 22, culminating in a mass rally at Jantar Mantar on March 24 at 11 AM, joined by educationists, former UGC chairpersons, and INDIA Alliance leaders.

A resolution was signed reaffirming their commitment to student rights and demanding urgent reforms. The key issues raised includes, UGC draft – Rejected for allowing arbitrary political appointments of Vice-Chancellors, NEP 2020 – Opposed for promoting privatisation and centralisation, Student union elections – Demanded the immediate restoration of student polls, Social justice issues – Highlighted concerns over unfilled reserved seats, Exam Paper Leaks – Condemned large-scale corruption in the National Testing Agency. The student leaders vowed to continue their fight.

