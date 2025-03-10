Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and L-G VK Saxena honour seven women achievers at bike rally

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday honoured seven women, including social workers and paralympians, at an event celebrating women’s achievements. The felicitation took place during an all-women bike rally.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta praised the participants as symbols of empowerment. “You have proved wrong those who say women cannot do certain things,” she said. The seven honourees included Humaira Mushtaq, Jammu and Kashmir’s first international car racer; Divya Kakran, an Arjuna award-winning wrestler; Sweety Mehta, a domestic violence survivor and NGO founder; Rekha Jindal, a drug rehabilitation advocate; Nalini Asthana, who teaches computers to slum dwellers; para-athlete Kanchan Lakhani; and social worker Neetu Chaudhary. The rally, which began at 11 am from Connaught Place, saw a strong turnout. Gupta highlighted its annual significance since 2013, recalling past tragedies in Delhi.