Delhi government forms panels for welfare of gig workers

NEW DELHI: In a step towards fulfilling a key poll promise, the Delhi government has formed committees to draft welfare schemes for gig workers, including delivery personnel and domestic workers. To ensure smooth execution, two dedicated teams have been set up under the committee overseeing gig worker welfare. One team will focus on developing an IT-enabled portal to streamline benefit distribution, while the other will engage with gig platforms and worker associations to incorporate their inputs and ensure effective implementation.
The move aligns with the BJP-led Delhi government’s manifesto commitment to strengthening social security for gig workers, which includes promises such as Rs 10 lakh life insurance and Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance coverage. As per officials, the decision aims to provide financial security, insurance, and other benefits to lakhs of workers in the unorganised sector who currently lack formal social protections.
These committees will study existing policies across India and draft a welfare framework tailored to the needs of gig workers,” a senior official from the Labour Department said.
Alongside the gig worker initiative, the Labour Department has been directed to draft a separate framework for domestic workers, including the establishment of a dedicated welfare board to address their social security needs. The department has also revived discussions on the long-pending Placement Agency Bill, which has been under consideration for over a decade. The bill is expected to regulate private placement agencies hiring domestic workers, ensuring better employment conditions and protection against exploitation.
“Financial support, including education funds for workers’ children and emergency assistance, is a priority. The welfare boards will ensure that gig and domestic workers receive benefits similar to those in formal employment,” another government official involved in the process said. As part of its policy research, the committees will study existing welfare laws and schemes in other states and union territories to formulate an effective model suited to Delhi’s workforce. Stakeholders, including gig worker unions, domestic worker associations, and representatives from platforms like food delivery and ride-hailing services, are expected to participate in discussions to shape these policies.