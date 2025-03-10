Delhi’s law & order collapsed under BJP’s 'double-engine' govt; daylight murders on rise: AAP

NEW DELHI: After a man was killed in Ghazipur, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday criticised the BJP-led Delhi government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in the city. The party alleged that the "double-engine" government in the national capital has completely failed, with all its tyres deflated.

AAP leaders also claimed that the BJP government and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta are incapable of maintaining law and order in the city.

A 32-year-old man was shot dead near the Ghazipur flower market on Sunday night allegedly due to a monetary dispute between two groups. The victim, identified as Rohit, son of late Ajab Singh and a resident of Ghazipur village, was returning home from his night shift when he was attacked by unidentified assailants in a Baleno car. The shooting has caused panic in the area, with residents raising concerns over law and order.

AAP leader and area MLA Kuldeep Kumar said that with the BJP in power, Delhi’s people continue to feel unsafe as incidents of murder, robbery, and theft occur daily.

“Despite BJP’s rule at both the Centre and the MCD, criminals continue to operate fearlessly in the national capital. Even after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a joint meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister and Delhi Police over law and order, the situation has only worsened. Delhi’s residents feel unsafe under BJP’s governance,” he said.