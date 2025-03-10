Man shot dead on NH-24 near Phool Mandi in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was shot dead near the Phool Mandi on National Highway-24 in east Delhi, police said on Monday.

Rohit, a resident of Ghazipur village, was found with a gunshot wound and was rushed to the LBS Hospital, where he was declared dead, a police officer said.

The incident was reported from a busy locality near the Phool Mandi, the officer said.

Sources said a protest staged by the victim's family members and locals near the Delhi-Ghazipur border demanding strict action against the accused has led to massive traffic snarls in the area.

Police have apprehended two persons in connection with the case so far, police sources said, adding that further details are awaited.