30-year-old man shot dead in Ghazipur, sparking protest on NH-24

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man was shot dead near Ghazipur Phool Mandi on National Highway-24 in east Delhi over monetary dispute, leading to traffic jam in the area after the deceased’s kin protested and blocked both carriageways demanding justice.

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident. The accused have been identified as Nazim (40) and Talib (24), both residents of Ghazipur Dairy Farm, police said, adding that Nazim was previously involved in six criminal cases.

According to cops, the victim has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Ghazipur village.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Abhishek Dhania said the victim was shot on NH-24 near Phool Mandi and was rushed to LBS Hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. The police received information on Monday from a duty constable at the hospital.

Eye witness Akash Chaudhary took the victim to hospital, the DCP said. On examination, Chaudhary revealed that he, along with Rohit, were coming after taking diesel from the dumping yard, on a scooter. When they reached near the Phool Mandi, three to four people came in a car and shot at Rohit, DCP Dhania said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered on the statement of Chaudhary. Four police teams were formed and investigation was taken up.

During the probe, police checked all CCTV footage in the area to identify the accused. Later, police nabbed two accused who were involved in the incident. Three other accused are still absconding and efforts are being made to apprehend them, the DCP added.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that there was an ongoing monetary dispute between the deceased Rohit and the accused persons, which seems to be the motive. Further probe is underway, Dhania said.

Meanwhile, a massive traffic congestion was witnessed on Monday morning in both carriageways of National Highway-24 as family members of the victim along with locals, blocked the highway, causing inconvenience to the commuters.