AAP accuses BJP of failing to ensure law and order in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The AAP on Monday attacked the BJP-led Delhi government saying that the ruling dispensation is incapable of ensuring law and order in the city. The opposition party alleged that the double-engine govt in the national capital has completely failed and all their tyres are deflated.

The BJP, however, said the murder that took place today in Ghazipur area is the result of personal enmity, and the Delhi Police have arrested two criminals involved in the case.

AAP leader and MLA Kuldeep Kumar said with BJP in power, Delhi’s people continue to feel unsafe as incidents of murder, robbery, and theft occur daily. “Despite BJP’s rule at both the Centre and the MCD, criminals continue to operate fearlessly in the national capital.”

Delhi BJP president said the law and order situation in Delhi is satisfactory, and crime incidents have decreased over the past two months.