AAP plans events honouring Bhagat singh, BR Ambedkar

NEW DELHI: Days after alleging that the ruling BJP removed portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar from the Delhi CM’s office, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced plans to organise events in all 70 assembly constituencies to honour them on their anniversaries.

On March 23, the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, ‘Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam’ will be held across constituencies. Similarly, on April 14, AAP will commemorate Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary with dedicated programs.

During the Delhi Assembly session on February 24, AAP accused the BJP of removing portraits of the two leaders, calling it an “insult” and staging protests. The BJP refuted the claim, accusing AAP of diverting attention from corruption. The Speaker later suspended 21 AAP MLAs for three days over the issue.

Gopal Rai said that the party would intensify its ideological campaign alongside its organizational restructuring. He criticized the BJP for disrespecting national icons, alleging that removing their portraits showed the ruling party’s disregard for their contributions.