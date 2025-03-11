Delhi High Court rejects Somnath Bharti’s plea to submit reply to Bansuri Swaraj

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday underscored the importance of adhering to legal deadlines, dismissing AAP leader Somnath Bharti’s request to submit a reply to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj’s statement in his petition contesting her Lok Sabha victory. The court made it clear that preoccupation with elections does not exempt litigants from statutory timelines.

During the hearing, Justice Anish Dayal noted that Swaraj’s statement had already been served to Bharti, and his proxy counsel had sought additional time to respond on December 9, 2024. Bharti, who was defeated by Swaraj in the New Delhi parliamentary seat, argued that he had not received her response to his allegations of electoral misconduct.

Swaraj’s legal team objected to Bharti’s plea, pointing out that the 30-day deadline for filing a response had expired. When asked whether he had reviewed the court order, Bharti claimed that he had been occupied with election-related commitments and that his proxy counsel had made an incorrect submission.

The court, however, did not accept this reasoning. “Is there any provision in the law that allows a litigant to ignore statutory limitations simply because they were involved in an election?” the bench questioned. The court further noted that emails sent by the respondent on October 19, 2024, and November 22, 2024, had been successfully delivered. It emphasised that the petitioner was responsible for maintaining communication with his legal representatives.