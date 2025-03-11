Delhi mosques alter ‘Juma prayer’ timings to accommodate Holi

NEW DELHI: Several Delhi mosques have decided to adjust Friday prayers (Juma Namaz) timings on Holi, to be celebrated on March 14, to accommodate the festivities. Some of the mosques have suggested postponing the prayer to later in the day, starting at 2:30 pm.

Since Holi is coinciding with the second Friday of Ramzan this year, the timing adjustments are being considered. The new directive came two days after a circle officer in UP’s Sambhal kicked up a row by commenting that those who feel uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors, as the festival comes only once a year, whereas Juma namaz takes place 52 times in a year. Following Sambhal, mosques in Rampur also announced a change in timings of the Juma prayer.

One of the Muslim clerics from Mayur Vihar Deen Mohammad said, “...on the day of the festival, our mosque has issued an advisory that the Juma Prayer which is usually offered between 12:30 and 1 pm may be postponed and held between 2 pm and 2:30 pm.”

Meanwhile, an Imam of Inayati Masjid shared in the whatsapp group saying, “Announcment for coming Juma prayer- On account of Holi on Friday March 14, the time of Juma Khutba is changed to 2:30 pm InshaAllah. The above time change is only for coming Juma.”

Similarly, the timings are changed in Makki Masjid in Vikas Nagar. Imam of the Masjid, Hafiz Rais urged the Muslims to not make an issue if anyone will throw colour on them on Friday.

Speaking to the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid - Dr Mufti Mohammad Mukarram Ahmad, said, “This is not the first time when a festival is coinciding with Friday. We are living in a democratic country for over 70 years and this is all normal for us. We need to keep going by just respecting each others’ boundaries.