Delhi Police directs property owners to report foreign tenants to FRRO

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday issued a stern reminder to property owners, administrators, and managers renting out their properties to foreign nationals, instructing them to report such stays to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Sanjay Kumar Tyagi, Delhi Police PRO, said that it has been observed on several occasions that property owners, administrators, and managers fail to inform the FRRO about foreign guests staying on their premises.

As per the provisions of the Foreigners Act, hotel keepers, property owners, administrators, and managers must notify the FRRO within 24 hours of a foreign national’s arrival. This information can be submitted by filling out Form ‘C’ either online (https://indianfrro.gov.in) or offline by visiting the FRRO office. A copy of Form ‘C’ is annexed, he added.

Additionally, every individual renting out property to a foreign national is required to maintain a register in the prescribed format of Form ‘B’ (annexed). This register must be produced for inspection upon request by any registration officer, magistrate, or police officer of at least head constable rank, Tyagi said. Furthermore, property owners, administrators, and managers are obligated to verify the antecedents of their foreign tenants by submitting their details to the local police station.

Delhi Police urged all hotel keepers, property owners, administrators, and managers to comply with the regulations to ensure the safety and security of the national capital. Non-compliance with these rules may result in legal consequences, the PRO warned.