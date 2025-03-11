IIIT-Delhi raises PhD fellowship to Rs 60,000 per month, highest in India

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has taken a major step toward enhancing research excellence by increasing its PhD fellowship from Rs 37,000 to Rs 60,000 per month—the highest in the country.

According to officials, this move surpasses UGC and DST standards and aims to foster a thriving research culture by ensuring scholars have the financial security to fully dedicate themselves to innovation and discovery. Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, stated,

“The increased Ph.D. fellowship aligns with our vision of advancing research excellence by attracting the best students in the country, fostering high-quality, impactful research, and empowering our scholars to make meaningful contributions to global scientific progress.”

With this revised fellowship, scholars will benefit from the highest stipend in the country, along with additional financial support, including: Global research exposure –Rs 1.5 lakh support for international lab visits, Conference and workshop funding – A Professional Development Allowance (PDA) of Rs 2.5 lakh to present research at prestigious platforms, Research Contingency Grant, One-time Laptop Grant, State-of-the-art research infrastructure, Dedicated faculty mentorship to help scholars shape their research careers.

Highlighting the key advantages of this initiative, Dr. Sumit Darak, Dean (Academic Affairs), emphasized that the revised Ph.D. stipend, along with a subsidized hostel fee, is a significant step toward bridging the gap between academic stipends and industry salaries, ensuring that IIIT-Delhi continues to attract top talent to its Ph.D. program.

Benefits of revised fellowship to scholars

With this revised fellowship, scholars will benefit from the highest stipend in the country, along with additional financial support, including: Global research exposure – Rs 1.5 lakh support for international lab visits, Conference and workshop funding – A Professional Development Allowance (PDA) of Rs 2.5 lakh to present research at prestigious platforms, Research Contingency Grant, One-time Laptop