JNUSU locks dean's office, demands immediate issuance of election notification

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Monday locked the Dean of Students’ (DoS) office, demanding the immediate issuance of the notification for the students’ union elections. JNUSU has been protesting for the past few weeks, accusing the administration of deliberately delaying the notification to stall fresh elections.

However, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit attributed the delay to an ongoing poll-related case in the Delhi High Court. Last year, the election notification was issued on January 23, followed by polls on March 22, with results declared two days later.

“It’s a big no to compromise politics. We appeal to the student community to join us in large numbers. We will keep the office shut down until our demands are met. The administration must release the election notification at the earliest,” said JNUSU Vice President Avijeet Ghosh.

JNU recently issued a notice stating that, following certain inconsistencies highlighted by the court, the administration had filed an application seeking clarifications. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 27. The notice also urged “all stakeholders” to avoid “speculation or agitation regarding the alleged delay in holding the JNUSU elections” and called for maintaining order while refraining from disruptive activities.