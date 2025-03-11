Murder accused held after nine years from Bihar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a man from Bihar nine years after he allegedly killed his wife in the Ranhola area. The woman’s body was found stuffed in a plastic sack inside a rented accommodation. The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, is a resident of Shahjahanpur in Bihar.

The incident took place in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area, officials said. After the murder, Kumar absconded with his four-year-old daughter. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for his arrest.

On October 18, 2016, a woman’s body was discovered in a rented house in Dass Garden, Ranhola. Her throat had been slit, and she was lying in a pool of blood inside a plastic sack. The landlord, who noticed a foul smell coming from the locked room, alerted the police, officer said.

A murder case was registered, and her husband was identified as the prime suspect. During the probe, police received information that led them to Bihar. Later, a tip-off revealed that the accused was hiding in Shekhupur.