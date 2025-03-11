Of love, longing and exile

This refusal to be pigeonholed defines My Sunset Marriage. Consider the lines:

"Krishna and Sudama embraced on the beach,

But only one returned to a palace,

The other walked back into rain."

Here, Merchant reworks the classical story of Krishna and his childhood friend Sudama, imbuing it with the ache of queer longing, the asymmetry of power, and the loneliness that so often follows love. His ability to interlace myth with deeply personal themes is his signature, turning gods into lovers and history into the backdrop of desire. Merchant says that“mythology allows the poet to live a self-created heightened reality.If we humanise the gods, then we humans walk with gods. There's no shame in invoking a god who loves his childhood companions.”

Merchant’s poems, though modernist in form, pulse with Hindustani rhythms, Parsi inflections, and Persian echoes. The title My Sunset Marriage itself plays with irony. It suggests a marriage at its twilight, an impossible union, perhaps Merchant’s own, to a world that rarely welcomed him with open arms.