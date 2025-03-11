Patiala House Court rejects J&K MP Rashid Engineer's Plea for parole to attend parliament

NEW DELHI: The Patiala House Court on Monday rejected the plea of Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer seeking custody parole to participate in the ongoing Budget session of the Parliament from March 10 to April 4. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh dismissed the request, while reserving its verdict on Rashid’s regular bail plea, which is now scheduled for March 19.

Appearing for Rashid, Advocates Vikhyat Oberoi and Nishita Gupta contended that their client posed no security threat and had previously been granted custody parole, also highlighting that the J&K parliamentarian had been given parole extensions and even interim bail to visit Kashmir for campaigning. ‘If he was not deemed a risk there, he should not be considered one in Delhi,’ he contended.

They further assured the court that jail authorities would manage his movement to and from Parliament, with security personnel accompanying him. The defense pointed out that Rashid was granted custody parole in the previous session on February 11 and 13 and argued that allowing him to attend Parliament again would not disrupt proceedings.

“He represents nearly half of Kashmir’s population. It is duty as an elected representative to attend the session,” the counsel emphasised.

The NIA, however, opposed the request, asserting that Rashid had no legal entitlement to parliamentary attendance while in detention. Special Public Prosecutor Gautam Khazanchi referred to past cases to argue that detained lawmakers do not have an automatic right to bail or custody parole for attending Parliament sessions.

The NIA also raised concerns over alleged misuse of phone facilities during Rashid’s previous paroles, emphasising that security agencies had no direct control outside judicial custody.