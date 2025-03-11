PWD officials to monitor road maintenance in Delhi

CHENNAI: In an effort to improve road conditions in the national capital, senior officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) will now be directly responsible for monitoring and maintaining specific road stretches across Delhi. The initiative aims to address the deteriorating condition of several roads under the PWD’s jurisdiction by assigning senior officers, up to the rank of superintendent engineers, to oversee designated stretches.

A senior PWD official said on Monday that the decision was made in response to concerns over the poor upkeep of several roads in Delhi. “It has been observed that many stretches of PWD roads in Delhi lack the desired appearance due to issues such as the maintenance of carriageways, footpaths, kerbs, and central verges.

To tackle these issues, we have decided to engage all senior PWD officers, up to the rank of superintendent engineers, and require them to adopt at least one PWD road stretch of their choice for this purpose,” the official added.

To streamline the process, an Excel sheet listing the names of senior officials has been circulated, and officers have been instructed to submit their top three preferred road stretches within a week. “Each official will subsequently be allotted one stretch to monitor and provide valuable feedback to the concerned executing officials. This feedback will be shared via the E-Monitoring App and followed up for compliance,” he further added.