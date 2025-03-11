Refusing fuel can attract provisions of Consumer Protection Act: Petrol dealers

NEW DELHI: Under the Food and Civil Supplies Act, fuel stations cannot legally refuse service to any vehicle owner. Refusing fuel to a vehicle owner could lead to legal hassles, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association said on Monday as the government implements the recently announced ban on refuelling of overage vehicles.

Citing lack of clarity, the association said, “Refusing fuel to a vehicle owner can attract provisions of the Consumer Protection Act. So I believe an amendment to existing regulations by the government would be necessary for enforcement. We will support this decision but are waiting for official notification and further clarity,” said Bibek Banerjee, General Secretary, Delhi Petrol Dealers Association.

The petrol pump owners said they are yet to receive an official communication from the government regarding implementation of the ban. “So far, there has been no official dialogue between fuel station owners and the government regarding this ban. We have no clarity on how we are supposed to identify overaged vehicles at the pump,” a petrol pump owner said.