Wedding plans gutted as brothers perish in fire in Delhi's Anand Vihar

NEW DELHI: Suman (38), the sister of Shyam Singh and Kanta Prasad who perished in the fire, said Shyam’s daughter was engaged in December last year and the family was enthusiastically awaiting her marriage.

“I live in Gurugram with my husband and kids. I got a call around 6 am from Auraiya, our native home, about the incident. When I reached here, my two brothers were no more,” she mourned.

Prasad is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter, while Shyam is survived by his wife, one son and two daughters. Shyam and Prasad were living in the national capital for the last 20 years and working as construction workers laying underground pipes for the IGL.

Waiting outside Sabzi Mandi mortuary, Shyam and Prasad’s father Rampal said mourns the loss of both his sons. “I was at the site when the incident took place. Someone called me to tell I had lost both my sons,” he says between sobs.