After Atishi’s allegations of biasness, Speaker Vijender Gupta hits back

NEW DELHI: In yet another round of tussle between the BJP and AAP before the budget session of the Delhi Assembly, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Wednesday hit back at Leader of Opposition Atishi over her criticism of his conduct in running the proceedings of the House.

Atishi wrote a strongly worded letter to the Speaker, calling for a fair and impartial approach to the proceedings. Gupta, in reply, reiterated that these are baseless allegations which seem to have been made more due to political considerations rather than facts.

The first session of Delhi Assembly Session had witnessed a war of words between the ruling and opposition dispensations after a row over allegations of removal of portraits from offices at Delhi Vidhan Sabha. The opposition party, during LG’s address to the House, created ruckus and were suspended by the Speaker for three days.

As per the rule, the AAP MLAs were denied entry to the Assembly premises during their suspension. The Speaker’s action had witnessed letter war from both sides, making allegations and counter allegations against each other.